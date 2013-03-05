New Issue- IBRD prices 100 mln Russian ruble 2016 bond

March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 100 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date September 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 99.735
Payment Date March 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
