New Issue- Allianz SE prices 750 mln stg 2043 bond

March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Allianz SE
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date March 13, 2043
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.672
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date March 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deutsche Bank, HSBc & Societe Generale
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
