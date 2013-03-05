New Issue- Allianz Finance prices dual tranche deal

March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Allianz Finance II B.V
Guarantor Allianz SE
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 13, 2028
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 97.949
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 13, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.89
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date March 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Societe Generale
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.