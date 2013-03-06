New Issue- EIB prices 4.0 bln euro 2020 bond

March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.968
Yield 1.505 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
