New Issue-Telstra prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2013 / 3:17 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Telstra prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Telstra Corporation Limited

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.117

Reoffer yield 2.598 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Lloyds

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0903136736

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
