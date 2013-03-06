New Issue- L-Bank prices $1.0 bln 2015 FRN

March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank
(L-bank)
Guarantor German Federal State of Baden-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date September 14, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp
Payment Date March 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International,
Morgan Stanley & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.