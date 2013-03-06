FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- L-Bank prices $1.0 bln 2015 FRN
March 6, 2013 / 4:17 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- L-Bank prices $1.0 bln 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank

(L-bank)

Guarantor German Federal State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 14, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp

Payment Date March 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International,

Morgan Stanley & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS0903255312

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
