New Issue-CRH prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond
March 7, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-CRH prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de

l‘Habitat (CRH)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.565

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 77.3bp

Over the 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, HSBC &

LBBW

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN FR0011443985

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

