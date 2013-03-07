FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-AT&T prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-AT&T prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday (March 06).

Borrower AT&T INC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.79

Yield 2.524 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.4bp

Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

ISIN XS0903433513

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date December 17, 2032

Coupon 3.55 pct

Reoffer price 99.667

Yield 3.573 pct

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 142.7bp

Over the 5.5 pct February 2031 DBR

Notes The issue size will total 1.4 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0866310088

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

