New Issue-AT&T prices dual tranche deal

Mar 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday (March 06).
Borrower AT&T INC
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.79
Yield 2.524 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.4bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date December 17, 2032
Coupon 3.55 pct
Reoffer price 99.667
Yield 3.573 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 142.7bp
Over the 5.5 pct February 2031 DBR
Notes The issue size will total 1.4 billion euro
when fungible
Common Terms
Payment Date March 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue