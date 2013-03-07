New Issue- Nestle prices A$200 mln 2018 bond

March 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date July 19, 2018
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.278
Yield 4.032 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue