New Issue-Nomura Holding prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Nomura Holding prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Nomura Holding INC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $1.2 billion

Maturity Date September 13, 2016

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.664

Spread 173 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.375 pct February 2016 UST

ISIN US65535HAD17

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date September 13, 2013

Coupon 3-month Libor + 145bp

Issue price 99.83

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 150bp

ISIN US65535HAE99

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nomura

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 2-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
