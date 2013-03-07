New Issue- KPN prices dual tranche deal

March 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Koninklijke KPN N.V.
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.1 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 6.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.478
Spread 520.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date March 14, 2073
Coupon 6.875 pct pct
Reoffer price 99.326
Spread 550.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date March 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
JPMorgan, BNP paribas, RBS, Barclays & Societe Generale
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing NYSE Euronext Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
