New Issue-EIB adds 175 mln stg to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB adds 175 mln stg to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 175 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 114.079

Spread 44 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan,

Royal Bank of Scotland & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0434040167

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

