New Issue- Nykredit prices 5.0 bln SEK 2014 bond

March 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 5.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 1, 2014

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 101.374

Reoffer yield 1.67 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Nordea Markets, Nykredit

Markets & Swedbank

Listing Copenhagen

Full fees Undisclosed

