New Issue- Nykredit prices 5.0 bln SEK 2014 bond
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Nykredit prices 5.0 bln SEK 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 5.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 1, 2014

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 101.374

Reoffer yield 1.67 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Nordea Markets, Nykredit

Markets & Swedbank

Listing Copenhagen

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

