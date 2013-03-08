New Issue- Nykredit prices 5.0 bln SEK 2014 bond

March 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 5.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 1, 2014
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 101.374
Reoffer yield 1.67 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Nordea Markets, Nykredit
Markets & Swedbank
Listing Copenhagen
Full fees Undisclosed
