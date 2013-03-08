FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 50 mln sfr to 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 50 mln sfr to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 2, 2024

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 102.150

Payment Date April 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Switzerland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 270 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0209091021

ISIN CH0188927450

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
