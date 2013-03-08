New Issue- EIB adds 150 mln rand to 2016 bond

March 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million rand
Maturity Date June 1, 2016
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 107.249
Payment Date March 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct ( 1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.55 billion rand
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.