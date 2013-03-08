FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- SBAB Bank prices 1.0 bln SEK 2014 FRN
March 8, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- SBAB Bank prices 1.0 bln SEK 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB (PUBL)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 15, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 20bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 20bp

Payment Date March 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0904789400

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
