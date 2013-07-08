New Issue-Leaseplan prices 175 mln SEK 2017 FRN

July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV
Issue Amount 175 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 5, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 120 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 120 bp
Payment Date July 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.