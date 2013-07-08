New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2015 FRN

July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor flat

Issue price 99.92

Reoffer price 99.92

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 4bp

Payment Date July 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypo

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000DHY4036

