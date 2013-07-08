FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Adecco International prices 400 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2013 / 1:17 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Adecco International prices 400 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Adecco International Financial

Services B.V.

Guarantor Adecco S.A.

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.911

Reoffer price 99.911

Yield 2.767 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equialent to 193 bp

Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date July 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, BAML, INg & SG CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider. milner.dsouza@thomsonreuters.com;

Reuters Messaging milner.dsouza.reuters.com@reuters.net;

+91 80 6677 6505, fax +44 20 7542 5285))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
