New Issue-KfW prices 1.5 bln SEK 2018 FRN

July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower KfW (KFW.UL)

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 16, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date July 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0953095857

