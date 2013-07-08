New Issue-Rentenbank adds 100 mln stg to 2017 bond

July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.902

Payment Date July 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 450 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0893356120

