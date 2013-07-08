New Issue-Rentenbank adds 100 mln stg to 2017 bond

July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.902
Payment Date July 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 450 million
Sterling when fungible
