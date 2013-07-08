FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NRW.Bank adds $200 mln to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2013 / 4:24 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NRW.Bank adds $200 mln to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date July 08, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total $500 million when fungible

ISIN XS0951555886

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
