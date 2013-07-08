New Issue-NRW.Bank adds $200 mln to 2016 FRN

July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date July 08, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total $500 million when fungible
