MARKET EYE-Indian CD rates to rise if govt eases bulk deposit rules
#Financials
July 9, 2013 / 8:12 AM / in 4 years

MARKET EYE-Indian CD rates to rise if govt eases bulk deposit rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* India's 3-month CD rate rose 1 basis point (bp)
to 7.85 percent, while the one-year CD rate was
up 2 basis points at 8.23 percent.
* The rise in short-term rates comes as bankers cite discussions
with the finance minister about easing current rules that
mandate that only up to 15 percent of total deposits can be
raised through bulk deposits or CDs. 
* India's CD rates could rise by 100 bps at the end of the
quarter should the government relax the cap, as more banks would
likely raise deposits via CDs and bulk deposits by offering
higher rates.
* The government had imposed the restrictions when liquidity was
tight, but now that repo borrowings have eased, the need for
caps has also been reduced, say bankers.     
* The easing is expected to be notified as early as this month,
say bankers.


 (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /
archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

