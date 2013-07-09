New Issue-BNG adds 50 mln stg to 2018 bond

July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.574
Payment Date July 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 425 million
sterling when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue