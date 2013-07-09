New Issue-Amplifon prices 275 mln euro 2018 bond

July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Amplifon S.p.A
Guarantor Amplifon Inc. & National Hearing Centres Ltd
Issue Amount 275 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2018
Coupon 4.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.459
Yield 5.0 pct
Spread 390.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 441.4bp
over the 0.25 pct April 2018 OBL#166
Payment Date July 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank &
Unicredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
