New Issue-KfW prices C$750 mln 2016 bond
July 9, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices C$750 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a global bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic Germany

Issue Amount C$750 million

Maturity Date July 15, 2016

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.942

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.8

bp over 2.0 pct June 2016 CAN

Payment Date July 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US500769FU33

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
