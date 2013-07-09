New Issue-KfW prices C$750 mln 2016 bond

July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a global bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic Germany

Issue Amount C$750 million

Maturity Date July 15, 2016

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.942

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.8

bp over 2.0 pct June 2016 CAN

Payment Date July 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US500769FU33

