New Issue-Continental prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Continental AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2018
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.95
Yield 3.25 pct
Spread 267.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.25% Due 2018 OBL #166
Payment Date July 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, ING & Unicredit
Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.