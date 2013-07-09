New Issue-CADES adds 600 mln euros to 2025 bond

July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Amortissement de la Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 113.627

Reoffer price 113.627

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OAT

Payment Date July 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & CA CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 5.85 milllion

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011192392

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.