New Issue- EIB adds 50 mln sfr to 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2013 / 1:12 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- EIB adds 50 mln sfr to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 26, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 96.975

Payment Date July 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Raiffeisen Schweiz

Genossenschaft

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 225 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0196878661

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
