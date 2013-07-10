New Issue- EFSF prices 5.0 bln euro 2020 bond

July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.151

Yield 1.755 pct

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76.7bp

Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR

Payment Date July 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, Goldman Sachs International

& Natixis

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1G0BG1

Data supplied by International Insider.