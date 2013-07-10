New Issue-Mitsubishi prices $500 mln 2018 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Mitsubishi Corp
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date July 18, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.488
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct June 30, 2018 UST
Payment Date July 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
