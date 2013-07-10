FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Volvo Treasury prices 2.75 bln SEK 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2013

New Issue-Volvo Treasury prices 2.75 bln SEK 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury

Issue Amount 2.75 billion Swedish Crown

Maturity Date July 17, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 70bp

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 70bp

Payment Date July 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
