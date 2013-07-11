FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Helaba adds 500 mln euros to 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2013 / 10:53 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-Helaba adds 500 mln euros to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen(Helaba)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.471

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.7bp

Over the 0.25 pct april 2018 OBL 166

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Commerzbank, Danske Bank,

DZ Bank, Helaba & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total to 1.0 bln

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0946694055

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.