New Issue-Helaba adds 500 mln euros to 2018 bond

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen(Helaba)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.471

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.7bp

Over the 0.25 pct april 2018 OBL 166

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Commerzbank, Danske Bank,

DZ Bank, Helaba & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total to 1.0 bln

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0946694055

Data supplied by International Insider.