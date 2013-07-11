FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SP Ausnet prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2013 / 11:53 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-SP Ausnet prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SPI Electricity & Gas Australia Holdings

Pty Ltd (SP Ausnet)

Guarantor SPI Networks (Gas) Pty Ltd, SPI Networks Pty Ltd,

SPI Electricity Pty Ltd, SPI PowerNet

Pty Ltd & SPI Australia Finance Pty Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 24, 2020

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.663

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 146.5bp

over the 3.0 pct July 04, 2020 DBR

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, RBS, HSBC & Musi

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Singapore & ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0953783239

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
