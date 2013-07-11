New Issue-KfW adds 100 mln stg to 2017 FRN

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date July 03, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp
Issue price 100.002
Reoffer price 100.002
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp
Payment Date July 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 350 million
sterling when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.