New Issue-KfW adds 100 mln stg to 2017 FRN
July 11, 2013 / 12:02 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-KfW adds 100 mln stg to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date July 03, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp

Issue price 100.002

Reoffer price 100.002

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 350 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0949029242

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

