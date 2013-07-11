New Issue-EIB prices 650 mln euro 2019 bond

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.798
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.2 bp
Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date July 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BOFAML, CA CIB, DZ & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.