New Issue-BPCE prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 18, 2023
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 99.178
Reoffer price 99.178
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, CMZ & JPMorgan
Ratings BBB+ (S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
