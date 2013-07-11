New Issue-BPCE prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 18, 2023

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 99.178

Reoffer price 99.178

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, CMZ & JPMorgan

Ratings BBB+ (S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

