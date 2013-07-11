FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EDC prices 350 mln stg 2016 bond
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 3:52 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EDC prices 350 mln stg 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2016

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.861

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC capital Markets & Scotiabank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
