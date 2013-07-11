New Issue- EDC prices 350 mln stg 2016 bond

July 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2016
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.861
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date July 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC capital Markets & Scotiabank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
