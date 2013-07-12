FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW adds 1.0 bln euros to 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds 1.0 bln euros to 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 27, 2015

Coupon 6-month Euribor flat

Issue price 100.418

Reoffer price 100.418

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 20.01bp

Payment Date July 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 5.35

billion euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A0Z2KL7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
