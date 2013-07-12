New Issue-KfW adds 1.0 bln euros to 2015 FRN

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 27, 2015
Coupon 6-month Euribor flat
Issue price 100.418
Reoffer price 100.418
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 20.01bp
Payment Date July 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 5.35
billion euro when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.