New Issue-KfW adds 1.0 bln euros to 2015 FRN

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 27, 2015

Coupon 6-month Euribor flat

Issue price 100.418

Reoffer price 100.418

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 20.01bp

Payment Date July 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 5.35

billion euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A0Z2KL7

