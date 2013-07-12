FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- GE Capital prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
July 12, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- GE Capital prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower GE Capital European Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 20, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.636

Reoffer price 99.636

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.9bp

Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR

Payment Date July 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & ING

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

