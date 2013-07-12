New Issue-CNP Assurances prices $500 mln Perp bond

July 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower CNP Assurances SA
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.875 pct
Payment Date July 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, Natixis &
Societe Generale
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law French
