New Issue-NAB prices 650 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-NAB prices 650 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date July 19, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Reoffer price 99.849

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp

Payment Date July 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & NAB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
