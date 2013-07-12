New Issue-NAB prices 650 mln euro 2016 FRN

July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date July 19, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Reoffer price 99.849
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Payment Date July 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & NAB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
