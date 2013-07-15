FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-UOB prices S$850 mln perp bond
July 15, 2013 / 12:22 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-UOB prices S$850 mln perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower United Overseas Bank Ltd

Issue Amount S$850 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.9 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.9 pct

Payment Date July 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UOB, ANZ, HSBC, Nomura, Standard

Chartered Bank & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

