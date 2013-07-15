New Issue-UOB prices S$850 mln perp bond

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower United Overseas Bank Ltd

Issue Amount S$850 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.9 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.9 pct

Payment Date July 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UOB, ANZ, HSBC, Nomura, Standard

Chartered Bank & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

