New Issue-CBA prices 300 mln stg 2016 FRN

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower CommonWealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date July 22, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 50bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50bp

Payment Date July 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CBA & Nomura

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue