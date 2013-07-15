FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CBA prices 300 mln stg 2016 FRN
July 15, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-CBA prices 300 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower CommonWealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date July 22, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 50bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50bp

Payment Date July 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CBA & Nomura

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

