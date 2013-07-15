New Issue-America Movil prices 300 mln stg 2033 bond

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower America Movil S.A.B de C.V

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date July 22, 2033

Coupon 4.948 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.948 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2032 UKT

Payment Date July 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI & Citi

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0954302369

