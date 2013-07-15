New Issue-America Movil prices 300 mln stg 2033 bond

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower America Movil S.A.B de C.V
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date July 22, 2033
Coupon 4.948 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.948 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2032 UKT
Payment Date July 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse,Santander, Banca IMI & Citi
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
