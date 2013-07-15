FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-America Movil prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond
July 15, 2013 / 4:57 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-America Movil prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower America Movil S.A.B de C.V

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 22, 2023

Coupon 3.259 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.7bp

over the Bunds

Payment Date July 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Citigroup

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

