New Issue-America Movil prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower America Movil S.A.B de C.V
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 22, 2023
Coupon 3.259 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.7bp
over the Bunds
Payment Date July 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Citigroup
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue