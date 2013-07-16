FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POSCO may ditch a steel mill project in India's Karnataka - source
July 16, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

POSCO may ditch a steel mill project in India's Karnataka - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s POSCO is considering pulling out of a steel mill project in India’s Karnataka state because of opposition from residents and political instability, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We are in internal talks to quit the Karnataka project because protests by local residents make it difficult for us to acquire land,” the source with knowledge of the matter said, asking not be named because the discussions are confidential.

The source added that the world’s No.5 steelmaker by output, will make a decision this week about whether to drop the plan to build a mill in Karnataka capable of producing 6 million tonnes of steel a year.

The source said POSCO would however proceed with another steel mill project worth $12 billion in the eastern state of Odisha, citing progress such as land acquisition. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

