New Issue-Toyota Motor Credit prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
#Market News
July 16, 2013 / 1:25 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Toyota Motor Credit prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corp

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2020

Coupon 1.8 pct

Issue price 99.603

Reoffer price 99.603

Yield 1.861 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.8bp

over the 3.0 pct July 04, 2020 DBR

Payment Date July 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Unicredit

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0954684972

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
