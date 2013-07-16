New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2025 FRN

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2025

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 50bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HLB0Y97

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.